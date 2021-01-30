Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $7.20 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 248,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,751,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 74,115 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 209.1% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59,647 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 77.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 152.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDEC opened at $28.69 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $29.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05.

