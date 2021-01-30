Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL opened at $63.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

