Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) (LON:JARB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.07

Shares of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) (LON:JARB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and traded as high as $53.08. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) shares last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 4,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.89. The firm has a market cap of £199.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.64.

About Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) (LON:JARB)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

