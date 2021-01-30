Jarvis+ (JAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $127,886.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $316,332.97 and $127,886.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.74 or 0.00850679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.18 or 0.04207263 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00028186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018217 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

Jarvis+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

