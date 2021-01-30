JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.95.

Several research firms recently commented on JELD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 417,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,566. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $30.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.