Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Up 135.3% in January

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of DRTGF traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880. Jet2 has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

