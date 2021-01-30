Jetcoin (JET) Market Capitalization Hits $322,160.32

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $322,160.32 and $958,673.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00068565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.08 or 0.00913788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00055216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.39 or 0.04521452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019148 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029289 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

