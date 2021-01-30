Jobchain (JOB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $7,344.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00070044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.92 or 0.00908095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00054860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.33 or 0.04589546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018578 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a token. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,957,904,855 tokens. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.