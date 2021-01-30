John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the December 31st total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 63,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

