John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.32

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and traded as high as $31.83. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 46,895 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 63,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.