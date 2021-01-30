Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.04. The firm has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.