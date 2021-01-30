Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.04. The firm has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.