Joint Ventures Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $32,538.14 and approximately $4,239.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

