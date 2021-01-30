Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JSDA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 144,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,857. Jones Soda has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 25.95%.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

