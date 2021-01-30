JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.7% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $182,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,010,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,450,000 after purchasing an additional 243,787 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $128.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

