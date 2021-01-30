JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $472.04

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.04 and traded as low as $450.00. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) shares last traded at $454.00, with a volume of 396,781 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £723.96 million and a P/E ratio of -12.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 472.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 425.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.59%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

