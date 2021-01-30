JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 19.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,215,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 93,450 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 52,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 18,984 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 275,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,910. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

