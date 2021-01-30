Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.9 days.
OTCMKTS JUGRF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.26.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.