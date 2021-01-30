Juggernaut (JGN) Hits Market Cap of $813,158.43

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $813,158.43 and $167,396.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00132905 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00265953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00067153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065712 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,163.19 or 0.92326465 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

