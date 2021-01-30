Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JBAXY stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.04. 62,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,681. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

JBAXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Julius Bär Gruppe has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

