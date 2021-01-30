Jupiter (JUP) Reaches Market Cap of $86,612.59

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 98.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $86,612.59 and $142.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 113.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00132766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00067254 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00263406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00065025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00036030 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

