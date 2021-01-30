Jupiter One Day Volume Reaches $211.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 211.1% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $128,030.53 and approximately $211.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00130585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00267988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00065695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00034751 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

