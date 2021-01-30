JUST Market Cap Hits $68.81 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. JUST has a market cap of $68.81 million and $103.75 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00132306 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067130 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00265034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065553 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,381.07 or 0.92676890 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

