JUST Reaches Market Cap of $71.78 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. JUST has a market capitalization of $71.78 million and approximately $121.13 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00130329 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00263828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00065812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00065105 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,645.53 or 0.89800154 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

