JustBet Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, JustBet has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $236,775.83 and $103,254.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00130311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00066633 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00263697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00064989 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,322.25 or 0.91699790 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars.

