JustBet (WINR) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. JustBet has a market capitalization of $232,844.77 and $94,088.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00131469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00264310 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00066253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065338 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,847.17 or 0.93701647 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

