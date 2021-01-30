JustLiquidity Achieves Market Cap of $6.00 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $6.00 million and $1.70 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for $37.84 or 0.00110916 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00131433 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00067897 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00263216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00064898 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,255.68 or 0.91611136 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

