Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Shares Down 0.5%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.98. 1,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juventus Football Club in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and trademark licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

