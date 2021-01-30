Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.88

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $6.38. Kamada shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 139,633 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $288.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $35.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 17.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.