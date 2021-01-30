Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.88

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $6.38. Kamada shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 139,633 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $288.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.10.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $35.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)
Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.
