KARMA Trading Up 31.4% This Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, KARMA has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. One KARMA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $4,952.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003921 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00080792 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

