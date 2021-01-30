Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.26. Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 52,518 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$10.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45.

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also engages in the ownership of the Wynyard Potash Project, a construction ready solution mining potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and exploring and development of the Proteos Nitrogen Project located in Central Saskatchewan.

