Kava Market Capitalization Tops $66.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00193573 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001924 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006922 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006921 BTC.
- Energi (NRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006253 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001176 BTC.
- Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $636.35 or 0.01874270 BTC.
Kava Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “
Buying and Selling Kava
