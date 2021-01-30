Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) (LON:KAV) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) (LON:KAV)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). Approximately 1,355,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,501,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

The stock has a market cap of £7.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) (LON:KAV)

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company primarily in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, zinc, cobalt, and other base metals. Its principal exploration asset is the Kalahari Suture Zone project that covers an area of 5,573 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; the Ditau Project that covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers; and the kalahari copper belt project located in Botswana.

