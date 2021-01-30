KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Down 57.7% in January

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the December 31st total of 342,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 55,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE KB traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 619,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,629. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

