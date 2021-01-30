KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.9% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,566,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,674,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

