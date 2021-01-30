KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KDDI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.78%.

KDDIY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 137,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,718. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. KDDI has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $16.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDDIY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KDDI in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

