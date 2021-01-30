Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 8,617 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 57,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $64.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

