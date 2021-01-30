Keep Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.76 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $129.01 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00130158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00264576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00064889 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,111.68 or 0.90875073 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,149,453 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

