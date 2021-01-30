KeeperDAO (ROOK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.90 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $15.36 million and $9.90 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $421.61 or 0.01219050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00048448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00129861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00065768 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00259751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00064002 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,581.37 or 0.91315032 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

