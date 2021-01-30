KekCoin Trading Up 332.4% Over Last Week (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 332.4% higher against the US dollar. One KekCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. KekCoin has a market cap of $178,651.82 and approximately $51.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00059402 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00192232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000237 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009878 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003051 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kekcoin is a peer-to-peer proof-of-stake cryptocurrency created to serve the Internet community. Segregated witness support makes Kekcoin one of the most advanced PoS cryptocurrencies on the market. Kekcoin aims to be a revolutionary advancement in meme technology and strives to fund projects that align with the will of Kek. Kekcoin wishes to expand the global awareness of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology by funding curation and dissemination of dank original content. The Kekcoin Core team wishes for this to be a community-driven project. This is an open-source project, and community contributions are welcomed at every opportunity! “

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

