Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,602 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

