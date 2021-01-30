Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KELTF shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of KELTF stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

