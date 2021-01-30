Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the December 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PPRUY traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $65.72. 58,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,047. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kering has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18.

Get Kering alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.