Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.78

Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $112.78 and traded as low as $111.70. Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) shares last traded at $112.10, with a volume of 19,694 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 112.78. The stock has a market cap of £198.08 million and a PE ratio of 36.78.

About Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.