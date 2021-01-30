Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,236,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,670,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,315,000 after purchasing an additional 585,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after purchasing an additional 511,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,119,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,909,000 after purchasing an additional 614,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,094,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.80 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

