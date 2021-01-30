Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) Short Interest Update

Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIADF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075. Kiadis Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KIADF shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Kiadis Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Kiadis Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Kiadis Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. The company develops K-NK002 as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic, which is in Phase II clinical trials for blood cancer patients undergoing a haploidentical HSCT with the post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) protocol; and K-NK003, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia relapse/refractory (AML R/R).

