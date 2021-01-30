Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1,104.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.10. 4,039,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,106. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day moving average of $143.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.