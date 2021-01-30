Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,685 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Kimberly-Clark worth $73,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.10 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

