King DAG Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. King DAG has a market capitalization of $14.12 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00132066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00264933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065811 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,787.22 or 0.96764410 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.