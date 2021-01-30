Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $96,164.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00130988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00266050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00066008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064948 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,147.32 or 0.91175126 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Trading

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

