Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Up 99.0% in January

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,480,000 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the December 31st total of 11,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Kinross Gold stock remained flat at $$6.98 during midday trading on Friday. 18,780,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,878,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

